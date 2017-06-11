“You Bring Out the Jazz in Me” — a poem by Erren Kelly

You Bring Out The Jazz In Me

You bring out the jazz in me

The art blakey, max roach the roy haynes in me

Seeing you shake your hips like

Congas…the way you move your hips to a mamba

My heart pounding like drums inside my head

But this fever won’t put me in bed

Instead I get out on the dance floor

Your body like a treble clef note

makes me want to dance more

it’s true, you do…

You bring out the jazz in me

The Fats Navarro, Terrence Blanchard and Dave Douglas in me

I want to mimic the trumpets shout…cure war and recession

Act a clown like Dizzy, fix this country of racism and oppression

Make this country great again, even better than trump

You make me sing sweet freedom, every time I see your rump

Make me want to take king’s place on that balcony

Be a human shield for j.f.k., oh for the life of me

Maybe anarchy will prevail with the sound of a horn

Though my rage and fury causes flags to be torn

Maybe like chet, I’ll walk both worlds between a boy

And a girl, I’ll help the alphabet army rock the world

This is my love letter, from me it’s true

You bring out the song of revolution in me

Yes, you do…yes, you do..

you bring out the jazz in me

the jaco pastorious charlie mingus

and paul chambers in me,

see your body mimic the the shape of a double bass,

grab your wide hips

cos im all about that bass, could never be a gigilo

though i’ve been a heartbreaker…ill play you like

a brass band, be a real love maker, as every note

comes out of me rings true

together, were a symphony and i want to play you

play you,play…you….

you bring out the jazz in me

the high hat and the double time in me

feel the downbeat of you and

and the backbeat, that’s true

watch my blood pressure rise and

fall like arpeggios

want to take five after swinging with you

but oh no, a rim shot salutes your

brilliance

and i want to multi track your excellence

i want to solo with you for ever and

ever

You bring out the jazz in me…the piano playing

Keyboard slaying shaman in me…I want to make

Robots rise like herbie…and turn l.a.

Into a psychedelic sci fi roller derby

Like Wynton Kelly, I’ll seduce you into a trance

And we’ll wake up in a speakeasy, and I’ll watch you dance

Like Bill Evans, the song of the mademoiselle suits you

We’ll dive into hysteria like monk

craziness suits you

I can lose myself in any dream I please

Be a warrior or a healer, by way of 88 keys

I’m an errand boy for rhythm it’s true

A masochist for aural pleasure, it’s all because of you

It’s true, you do, bring it out of me…

_____

Erren Geraud Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet. His poems have appeared in dozens of print and online publications in the United States, Canada and all over the world. He is the author of the book, Disturbing The Peace, from Night Ballet Press. Kelly received his B.A. in English-Creative Writing from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He lives in Los Angeles.