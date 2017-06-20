Bassist Ron Carter’s favorite recordings

In this August, 2016 27, 2016 Detroit Free Press piece by Mark Stryker, Ron Carter – the most recorded bass player in the history of jazz – talks about the ten favorite recordings he appeared on during his distinguished career…

_____

Saying the Detroit-bred bassist Ron Carter has made a lot of recordings is like saying American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time, has won a lot of medals.

Carter, who was born in Ferndale and graduated from Cass Tech, has more than 2,221 recording credits to his name. According to the Guinness World Records, he is the most recorded bassist in jazz history. At 79, Carter is also among the small handful of most influential bassists in jazz history.

Carter will be the guest of honor at…Click here to read the entire article (which includes links to the songs he discusses)

<p style=”text-align: center;”> </p>