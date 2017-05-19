Two poems by R. Bremner

Photo by Robert Polillo

THE MONK MINGUS MOONLIGHT

In the circus mind of my dying spirit

I listen for the tinkling keys of Monk-

Yeah, Monk Mingus moonlight madness

I long to be, though tonight it’s a new

moon, meaning no moon and my madness

is on the prowl, not a touch of sadness

but metaphor to the glad hand of Monk

the pithy notes of Mingus (ah, um),

and me, together in our mad agony

as we crawl through acres of mud to

find the missing bright of the moonlight.

_____

HANNA

There are nights when

Sir Roland Hanna’s fingers,

so chubby, stubby, and wild,

seem to leave his hands and fly

off into icy piano frenzy.

____

R. Bremner hails from Glen Ridge via Lyndhurst, NJ. Ron writes of incense, peppermints, and the color of time in such journals as International Poetry Review, Passaic Review, and Shot Glass Journal. Some of his best Friday nights were spent at the bar of the Knickerbocker Lounge in NYC, grooving to Sir Roland Hanna.

*