“On a Tashkent Winter Night” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

Painting by Miles Davis

ON A TASHKENT WINTER NIGHT

Midnight snow blows

across the street lamp

cool as the bodies

in the morgue

of the military hospital

just across the street

and I hear Concierto De Aranjuez

floating dimly through memory’s walls

and remember a rainy Clark Air Force Base

afternoon in the sixties, getting some rack time,

sweating in the humidity, stripped

to shorts, chilling to Miles one barracks bay over.

Outside the snow grows in volume;

Miles wavers in and out, a radio beacon

from the past, distorted by static

of the years between.

The snow tumbles, floats, falls into memory, blends

with the cool blue river of Miles, Miles, Miles.

Uzbekistan, 1998

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He has had poems recently published in (among other places) Verse-Virtual, Culture Counter, The Iconoclast, Ship of Fools, and Red Eft Review.

