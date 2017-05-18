Literature » Poetry

“On a Tashkent Winter Night” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

Painting by Miles Davis
 
 
 
 
ON A TASHKENT WINTER NIGHT
 
Midnight snow blows
across the street lamp
 
            cool as the bodies
            in the morgue
 
            of the military hospital
            just across the street
 
and I hear Concierto De Aranjuez
floating dimly through memory’s walls
 
            and remember a rainy Clark Air Force Base
            afternoon in the sixties, getting some rack time,
 
            sweating in the humidity, stripped
            to shorts, chilling to Miles one barracks bay over.
 
Outside the snow grows in volume;
Miles wavers in and out, a radio beacon
 
            from the past, distorted by static
            of the years between.
 
The snow tumbles, floats, falls into memory, blends
with the cool blue river of Miles, Miles, Miles.
 
                                                       
 
Uzbekistan, 1998
 

newell

Michael L. Newell is a retired secondary school English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He has had poems recently published in (among other places) Verse-Virtual, Culture Counter, The Iconoclast, Ship of Fools, and Red Eft Review.

