Hello Folks…

Due to a recent change in website hosting companies, the Jerry Jazz Musician website was recently migrated from one (rather dependable) host to a another. Unfortunately, many issues that may impact your normal experience interacting with the site have yet to be ironed out.

So…many thanks for your patience as I attempt to get this annoying stuff worked out. There are many great stories, poems, and features waiting in the wings to publish, so please come back soon…