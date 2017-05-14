“Up and Full” and “Overnight” — two new poems by Roger Singer

painting by Maya Green

UP AND FULL

It’s the anybody;

the horned rimmed glasses,

book reader, bus rider, bow tie,

felt hat or tattoo that holds the

jazz. Distilled in flavor, an aroma

gentle and fierce. Its nail scratching,

lip swollen, pushing the peak of night

into morning. Lifting the dog and

running with cats.

The piano and trumpet love this

place under hot lights and fans without

strength. The stage fills its ocean

of rhythm tides, slapping the shoreline

with waves looking for home. Low

fat winds, heavy in bruises break out

in disorder, feeding the blood of jazz.

OVERNIGHT

There’s a river of

lazy limping past this place.

A low growling sound

swirling around water dipped

branches and elbowing john boats.

Night births the sound of water,

squeezing out a language, drawing

wandering souls from loss

into the winds of jazz.

I seen them music people with

their guitars and dancing shadows,

laughing at fire sparks and

worshipping stars without names.

Jazz finally rolled night into sleep, leaving

slumbering hands and thirsty souls

to wait on the embers of evening to

replenish the need and heal the wounds.

________

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for well over ten years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”

