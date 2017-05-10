Deadline for entry in 45th Short Fiction Contest is May 31

Heads up to all interested short fiction writers…The deadline for submitting your story for consideration in our 45th Short Fiction Contest is May 31. Contest details are found here.

A sampling of winning stories…

“Mute,” by Mary Jo Marcellus Wise

“Playing for Tips,” by Michael Bennet

“Bumps Out Then Bumps Back,” by Trudy Carpenter

“The Blues Museum,” by Jay Franzel

“Offkey,” by Kate Robinson

“Homage,” by Kenneth Levine

“Fever,” by Yvonne McBride

“Mystery in C Minor,” by Bruce Golden

“Maybe Marrying Margaret,” by Jocelyn Crowley

“Anacostia,” by Qevin Oji

“Inheritance,” by Diana Spechler

“The Improvisational Distance,” by J.A. Reynolds

John Updike talks about short story writing in a 1999 interview with Charlie Rose

