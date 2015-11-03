Poetry by Michael L. Newell

EARLY MILES

Early Miles was all vowel,

a blue, black, ebony sweep,

the sound of life lived deeply

as a diver can dive into

bottomless water.

Bottomless the water

a diver can dive into,

the sound of life lived deeply,

a blue, black, ebony sweep,

early Miles was all vowel.

The sound of life lived deeply,

a blue, black, ebony sweep

a diver can dive into,

early Miles was all vowel,

bottomless the water.

A blue, black, ebony sweep,

early Miles was all vowel,

bottomless the water —

the sound of life lived deeply

a diver can dive into.

A diver can dive into

a blue, black, ebony sweep:

bottomless water, early Miles

was all vowel, the sound

of life lived deeply.

First published in A Stranger to the Land (Garden Street Press, 1997)

MIDNIGHT LISTENING TO DEXTER GORDON

the pain contained within those

seemingly effortless sounds

lifts us from our couches

to applaud years

after the event

the tone arches stretches slinks struts

leaps to fence tops and deftly prances

the length of a city block

moonlight flashes off a switchblade

and a world freezes awaiting

the spurt and stain of red

honey slides slowly

golden and thick

from a horn we slide

deeper into seats

to rediscover love

when silence is starkly

once again upon us

we don’t move hoping

to hear even the faintest

of echoes lingering

eventually we remember

to breathe

First published in A Stranger to the Land (Garden Street Press, 1997)

SOPHISTICATED LADY AT MONTREUX

(Dexter Gordon with the Junior Mance Trio)

Dexter Gordon’s sax spills sound

the epitome of urbane sophistication,

as if he had a glass of wine in hand, chatting

with the most beautiful of women, his voice

smooth as the finest honey while

Junior Mance and his group provide

a steady foundation for this conversation

between musicians, audience,

and some ideal room filled with wine,

roses, candelabras creating a world

of muted luring light, and dancers feather light

on their feet floating through long nights;

the sax falls silent for a time, and Mance’s

piano comments approvingly while adding

a few thoughts on the conversation thus far,

and the bass and drums steadily keep

the conversation rooted; the sax reenters

with a long sweep of sound (reminiscent

of blood red theatre curtains opening)

revealing a heart alive and in love and

so very certain of beauty and hope and need,

and slowly winds to a finish suggestive

of a waterfall tumbling into a safe pool,

rejoined by piano, drum, and bass

in a majestic flourish of beauty,

hope, majesty, and a promise and

demonstration that an ideal world

can exist, even if only for a brief time.

JAZZMAN

Breath across

reeds, rasps:

note evolving

into notes, a chain —

viral, geometric,

spiraling into constellations.

Open bedroom

windows — SEE! HEAR!

Hope’s hues

drape the living,

spread honey

to the hips.

First published in A Stranger to the Land (Garden Street Press, 1997)

HARRY AT THE PARK

Today the trees

in constant motion, you’ve

seen the same thing

at cocktail parties, in restaurants,

on the beach, bodies

moving to the breath

of the world, do wop,

classical, and jazz;

and all afternoon, I hung

around the park

listening to the clear

running water of eucalyptus

in full swing and sway,

imagining a tenor sax in

the hands of say, Coleman Hawkins,

jamming with the wind and leaves.

SPEECHLESS

There are no

words which flow

with the riprap cutback

snapping pop and roar of bebop

stutter stomping through a blue-black

red-hot bluesy night filled with steamy

sax and pungent plunging trumpet

c’mon baby dive deep into the

sound moan wail and muted

sigh such sigh(t)s and

sounds make a world

spin upside down

FIRST SNOWSTORM OF THE YEAR

A feathery

buffeting

all day it swarmed

until our thoughts

were gusts of white

icy shavings

each flake an event

sculpted on air

jazzy mobiles

freeform and

cool as a Miles

Davis solo.

ART BLAKEY

Drive that engine, all eight

cylinders, ripping down the open

road faster than can be

clocked, hurricane in our faces,

thunder from the wheels, open

throated, full voiced whole body

engaged mind unleashed to soar

all night long on rims

which can’t be broke, spokes

flashing ever faster towards dawn…

LISTENING TO SAYONARA BLUES

ripple them keys with the right hand Mr. Silver

while the left drones a steady beat beneath

it’s near the end of the tune and the piano has taken over

and is musing about life about parting about loss

the drummer taps out exclamation points

the bass walks a straight line with a bounce and a hop

here come the horns singing about hope of life

round the corner just down the block next door

they know about pain wedded to joy

loss blended with a dram of the world’s beauty

say goodbye to drudgery say goodbye to the ordinary

slip and slide side to side and say hello to the world

a new kind of sayonara a new kind of parting

where the future’s promise dances alongside

THEM BLUES CAN COOK YOU ANY TIME ANYWHERE

(for Michael “Big Daddy” Citrino)

toss them random feet round the stage

feel their rage for life sweet swirling life

arms flailing hips honey coated

bees in the knees stuttering a rhythm

shoulders rambling front and back

jacked up on the drug of music

head slowly bops its own pace

no race with the rest of the body

to each limb its own time and space

the band is crackling hot

cooking was never so spicy before

this barbecue will ignite into flame

at any moment the fire marshal will arrive

to close the joint jump and jam as long

as the place stays open says I says she

ride the tiger ride it all night long

I hear a voice in crescendo wailing in free

harmony with the trumpet blast off is near fly baby fly

_____

Michael L. Newell was a long time expatriate teacher (over twenty years) who has recently retired to coastal Oregon after living in thirteen other countries on five continents. He has also lived in thirteen of the United States. His work has been published in, among other places, Aethlon: The Journal of Sports Literature, Bellowing Ark, Culture Counter, Ship of Fools, Lilliput Review, and Rattle. He has had a number of books and chapbooks published. Among them are Traveling without Compass or Map (Bellowing Ark Press), A Long Time Traveling, Seeking Shelter, and Collision Course (all from Four Sep Press).