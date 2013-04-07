Paul Desmond: A Life Told in Pictures, Music and Memories
Doug Ramsey’s biography of saxophonist Paul Desmond is a lavish, detailed
work of art, filled with photographs, letters, and memories of a complex
and frequently inspiring life. Paul Desmond: A Life Told in Pictures,
Music and Memories, a Jerry Jazz Musician production published in cooperation
with Ramsey and Parkside Publications, features photographs and excerpts
from the book, as well as sound samples of Desmond’s music.
photo Paul Desmond Collection
Paul Desmond, c. 1960
“The qualities in music which I considered most important — and still
do — were beauty, simplicity, originality, discrimination, and sincerity.”
– Paul Desmond
Desmond’s autobiography, found in his files after he died
desmond, paul, life & times of:
Born in San Francisco. Grew up (reluctantly) in Berkeley, Brooklyn,
New Rochell. Back to high school in SF (Polytechnic) where quickly
became conspicuous acc’t didn’t play football or fix cars. Took
up clarinet so as to get into ROTC band. Wild deal. Got you out
of all kind of chores.
Then came war. Went into 253 AGF band, organization notably befeft
of any jazz type talent except for old David Van Kriedt. He introduced
me to Brubeck, who was passing thru forlornly on way overseas as rifleman
(one of very few riflemen, whould add, to end up in Herman Goering’s bed,
with his own band, a ballet co., and the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes
— all of which is of course another story: when we met he was just
rifleman). First conversation quite brief: “Wow, man, too much,
like, nutty changes, dad, the end wig, you know?” “White man speak
with forked tongue.”
Out of army in 1946, married shortly after, starved quietly for several years.
Music major at SF State for six months till saw error of ways, switched
to English. Musical education since then mainly listening to records,
looking over piano-players’ shoulders. More fun that way. Continued
starving quietly thru 1950 (brief interlude working with Dave and Norm Bates
in 1949 at small clue near Stanford = = = musically the end, with much
promis(sic) of what we could maybe do someday if we could ever figure out
where, but didn’t change starvation bit much. $46.50 wk? For
the leader?) Loving wife left quietly in 1949, happily divorced
since then.
During momentary fit of depression in 1950 (It was July and only jobs so
far had been two jazz concerts, one Mexican wedding) went on road with Jack
Fina. Brrrrrr. Came back in Nov., sat in with Dave whenever possible.
Got on steady following summer. Since then things have been just
fine.
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Paul Desmond
“Paul can now crawl very fast and yesterday crawled from the living through
– Desmond’s father Emil
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond’s parents, Emil and Shirley Britenfeld, 1933
*
“By the time Paul was eight, his mother was so bad that, for some reason
– Desmond’s cousin Rick Breitenfeld
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond, age 12 or 13
“I am getting along swell in music. I think I stand a slight chance
– Desmond, in a letter to his father
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond in the Polytechnic High School Band
” [When Desmond entered San Francisco’s Polytechnic High]…writing was
– Doug Ramsey
|
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
“The two people who hugely influenced the way Paul ended up playing were
– Childhood friend Hal Strack
Just You, Just Me, by Lester Young
My Blue Heaven, by Artie Shaw
|
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond and wife Duane, 1946
“I don’t remember a big deal of getting engaged. We were sort of
– Duane Lamon
|
photo Brubeck Institute
The Dave Brubeck Octet at the Blackhawk, San Francisco, 1950
“[Darius] Milhaud liked our music…He loved Kriedt’s
.’ He said it was a wonderful example of a real fugue,
– Dave Brubeck
Love Walked In , by the Dave Brubeck Octet
photo Francis Lynne and John Coppola
Norman Bates, Desmond, Brubeck and Francis Lynne at the Band Box, 1949
“‘Paul considered himself a terrific driver,'” Brubeck once told me. ‘He
– Doug Ramsey
photo Brubeck Institute
The Dave Brubeck Quintet, at San Francisco’s Ciro’s, 1950
Cal Tjader, Ron Crotty, Brubeck, Desmond, Dick Collins
“From now on until you either make it or don’t, try for once in your life
– Desmond, in a note to himself about the importance of joining Brubeck’s
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond’s first publicity photograph, c. 1951
“He was playing alto with the Brubeck Quartet. Brubeck, utterly without
“Then, long legged, lean, bemused, he approached the microphone and
– Nat Hentoff, reporting on the Quartet’s 1952 Storyville appearance
photo Brubeck Institute
The Dave Brubeck Quartet, 1951
“Brubeck’s playing was, in a sense, the holding power. That’s what gave
– George Wein
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond and Brubeck, 1952 or 1953
“I never would have made it without Dave. He’s amazing
– Paul Desmond, in response to an observation that Brubeck may not have made
photo Brubeck Institute
Brubeck and Desmond at Storyville, Boston, 1954
“The most important thing about Paul, you turn on a record and you know
– Herb Geller
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond and Brubeck, 1955
“Of all the alto saxophonists of his day, so under the influence of Charlie
– Dave Brubeck
photo Paul Desmond Collection
Brubeck, bassist Eugene Wright, Desmond, drummer Joe Morello on tour
“When musicians used to ask me how I could play with that band, I told
– Eugene Wright
photo Paul Desmond Collection
Morello, Wright, Brubeck and Desmond, in Bombay, India, 1958
“Morello and Brubeck were already interested in unusual metres, but the
– Doug Ramsey
photo Derry Music
Sheet music cover for “Take Five”
“I still think, basically, it was a dubious idea at best, but at that
– Paul Desmond
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond, 1962
“Most jazz guys will empty a hall in the middle of America, but Paul would
– Record industry executive John Snyder
photo Paul Desmond Collection
Duke Ellington and Desmond on an ocean voyage
“I remember a couple of times going with him to hear the Modern Jazz Quartet.
– Gloria Steinem
photo Paul Desmond Collection
Desmond and Gerry Mulligan, 1962
“Gerry Mulligan, the baritone saxophonist whose quartet’s rise in favor
– Doug Ramsey
Desmond’s passport photo, 1968
“I think I had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to sound like a
– Paul Desmond
photo Paul Desmond Collection
The Brubeck Quartet in the late 1960’s
“At least once, and usually more often, a month, we’d get on a plane and
“First the salesman in the second row behind Gene with the bass would
– Paul Desmond, as told to the writer Gene Lees
photo Paul Desmond Collection
Gerry Mulligan and Paul Desmond
“Desmond’s humor was customarily quick, quiet, subtle, and verbal, not
– Doug Ramsey
photo Breitenfeld Family Collection
Desmond and unidentified friend, 1960’s
*
“How many women there were in Desmond’s life may be unknowable. Temporary
“When he was in love, which was often, he played to the girl he was in
– Doug Ramsey
photo Paul Desmond Collection
Desmond in the early 1970’s
“Paul’s was a complex personality, and no one person to my knowledge has
– Dave Brubeck
photo Raymond Ross
“Following the reunion tour, Desmond noticed swelling in his ankles and
– Doug Ramsey
photo Brubeck Institute
Desmond in the early 1970’s
“He swooped, he soared, and he always left a trail of honey in the air.
– Fan Dr. Augustus F. Kinzel
Take
Five: The Public and Private Lives of Paul Desmond
by
Doug Ramsey
“Take Five is a paragon of the bookmaker’s art, but don’t let its
physical beauty fool you. This is the book Doug Ramsey was born to write:
a love letter from one friend to another; an appreciation by a gifted critic
for a great artist; a biography of a man who so methodically compartmentalized
his music, life, and loves (many loves) that only a dedicated detective could
tie up the strands; and a history of a recent yet largely vanished musical
era. The telling is lyrical, funny, nostalgic, provocative, and allusive
— just like a Paul Desmond solo.”
—Gary Giddins, author of Weather Bird: Jazz at the Dawn of its Second
Century
