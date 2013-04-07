Paul Desmond:  A Life Told in Pictures, Music and Memories

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Paul Desmond * “Paul can now crawl very fast and yesterday crawled from the living through

the dining room, kitchen and hall, but usually of course we don’t like him

to be on the floor except on a blanket or in his coop…He doesn’t care much

for the coop, and instead of playing in it he pulls himself up at the rail

and complains bitterly against being left alone.” – Desmond’s father Emil

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond’s parents, Emil and Shirley Britenfeld, 1933 * “By the time Paul was eight, his mother was so bad that, for some reason

we never figured out, his father Emil, whom Paul adored, decided that he

really had to be out of the house because Mom was too ill. I was never

told anything persuasive about why Emil called his three siblings in New

York to say, ‘I have to send Paul to you while I get this woman treated.” – Desmond’s cousin Rick Breitenfeld

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond, age 12 or 13 * “I am getting along swell in music. I think I stand a slight chance

of (being) put in a higher class. I have the same books I had with

you, Singing and Playing and The 1st Melody Book. I got

several extra pieces, also. When you get 10 stars you get a prize,

and I have about 14 of them, but the music teacher forgot to get the

prize.” – Desmond, in a letter to his father

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond in the Polytechnic High School Band * ” [When Desmond entered San Francisco’s Polytechnic High]…writing was

still on his mind. He would pursue it at Polytech, but he was surrounded

by and fascinated with music. His active musical existence was narrowly

concentrated in piano and clarinet lessons, but the harmonic knowledge he

had acquired by osmosis during his first eight years in Emil Breitenfeld’s

house inhabited his mind and spirit.” – Doug Ramsey

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection “The two people who hugely influenced the way Paul ended up playing were

Lester Young – -for his soft palette, so to speak — and Artie Shaw, for

his lyricism.” – Childhood friend Hal Strack _____ Just You, Just Me , by Lester Young My Blue Heaven , by Artie Shaw

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond and wife Duane, 1946 * “I don’t remember a big deal of getting engaged. We were sort of

fairy-taleing it. He loved love stories. He loved love, as such,

and I think marriage fit whatever criteria, or most of the criteria, he had.

He gave me a ring. It isn’t like I was pregnant. I was

still a virgin. Yeah…He was my first.” – Duane Lamon

photo Brubeck Institute The Dave Brubeck Octet at the Blackhawk, San Francisco, 1950 * “[Darius] Milhaud liked our music…He loved Kriedt’s

‘Fugue On Bop Themes .’ He said it was a wonderful example of a real fugue,

written in a jazz style. He was as strict as could be about counterpoint.

You had to follow his rules, which were Bach’s rules.” – Dave Brubeck _____ Love Walked In , by the Dave Brubeck Octet

photo Francis Lynne and John Coppola

Collection Norman Bates, Desmond, Brubeck and Francis Lynne at the Band Box, 1949 * “‘Paul considered himself a terrific driver,'” Brubeck once told me. ‘He

had calculated that the traffic lights on a stretch of road down the peninsula

to Palo Alto were timed for 45 miles an hour. Using perfect logic, he figured

out that if you could make all the lights at 45, you could make them at 90

and leave later for the gig. Every time we drove down there, I thought there

was a good chance I was going to die.” – Doug Ramsey

photo Brubeck Institute The Dave Brubeck Quintet, at San Francisco’s Ciro’s, 1950 ___ Cal Tjader, Ron Crotty, Brubeck, Desmond, Dick Collins * “From now on until you either make it or don’t, try for once in your life

to do something with consistent, unremitting, furious singleness of purpose,

determination, and cheerful, optimistic drive. See how it works. Personally,

I think you’ll make it. Nothing is even remotely near as vital as

getting with Dave. Not writing, schoolwork, money, women, leisure, certainly

not mulling over books, magazines, correspondence, records, etc. Forget the

tape recorder has any other uses than to play Brubeck.” – Desmond, in a note to himself about the importance of joining Brubeck’s

group permanently

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond’s first publicity photograph, c. 1951 * “He was playing alto with the Brubeck Quartet. Brubeck, utterly without

guile or humor, a man of invincible innocence, played the piano as if he

were clearing a life-long trail through a forest of giant sequoias. Paul

Desmond leaned against the piano, hands folded over his cunning axe, and

seemed to be in reverie amid the hearty clangor. An amiable solitary at the

revival meeting. “Then, long legged, lean, bemused, he approached the microphone and

transformed the night. With an insinuatingly pure tone, he spun cool, sensuous,

melodic variations on the theme of the moment; although Brubeck was still

fighting Indians in the background, Paul drew the audience into another,

more gentle fantasy. Romantic, but not sentimental. We were too hip for

sentimentality in public. His was the realm of an urbane dreamer all too

aware of how close yearning is to feeling ridiculous, but existentially (as

we used to say) ready for anything in our minds.” – Nat Hentoff, reporting on the Quartet’s 1952 Storyville appearance _____ Out of Nowhere

photo Brubeck Institute The Dave Brubeck Quartet, 1951 “Brubeck’s playing was, in a sense, the holding power. That’s what gave

the group its personality, but it was Desmond’s sound that gave it the commercial

appeal.” – George Wein

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond and Brubeck, 1952 or 1953 * “I never would have made it without Dave. He’s amazing

harmonically, and he can be a fantastic accompanist. You can play the

wrongest note possible in any chord, and he can make it sound like the only

right one.” – Paul Desmond, in response to an observation that Brubeck may not have made

it without Desmond _____ The Song is You

photo Brubeck Institute Brubeck and Desmond at Storyville, Boston, 1954 * “The most important thing about Paul, you turn on a record and you know

immediately it’s him. Nobody sounds like that.” – Herb Geller _____ It’s a Raggy Waltz

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond and Brubeck, 1955 * “Of all the alto saxophonists of his day, so under the influence of Charlie

Parker, Paul was the one who struck his own path and found his own sound,

integrating in his improvisations a great sense of melody, harmonic and rhythmic

invention — and wit.” – Dave Brubeck _____ Camptown Races

photo Paul Desmond Collection Brubeck, bassist Eugene Wright, Desmond, drummer Joe Morello on tour * “When musicians used to ask me how I could play with that band, I told

them they weren’t listening. I told them I was the bottom, the foundation;

Joe was the master of time; Dave handled the polytonality and polyrhythms;

we all freed Paul to be lyrical. Everybody was listening to everybody. It

was beautiful. Those people who couldn’t accept it were looking, not listening.”

– Eugene Wright _____ Far More Blue

photo Paul Desmond Collection Morello, Wright, Brubeck and Desmond, in Bombay, India, 1958 * “Morello and Brubeck were already interested in unusual metres, but the

experience in India and the Middle East exposed them to time signatures that

were to soon have an effect on the Quartet’s repertoire.” – Doug Ramsey _____ Calcutta Blues

photo Derry Music Sheet music cover for “Take Five” * “I still think, basically, it was a dubious idea at best, but at that

point we had three or four albums a year to get done, and we’d done all our

tunes that we’d put together, and standards and originals of Dave’s and he

said, ‘Why don’t we do this album and do all different time signatures?’

And I said, ‘Okay.’ I was always argumentative. And, for

some reason, I lucked out. I really did. It was sort of like

Keno. ‘Okay, we’ve got 2/4, 3/4, 5/4, 6/4, 7/4, 8/4, whatever. Why

don’t you take 5/4?’ And I wrote ‘Take Five.’ And I realize now,

that was a genius move on my part. At the time, I thought it was kind

of a throwaway. I was ready to trade in the entire rights of ‘Take

Five’ for a used Ronson electric razor. And the thing that makes ‘Take

Five’ work is the bridge, which we almost didn’t use — I shudder to think

how close we came to not using that. I said, ‘Well, I’ve got this theme

we could use for a middle part, and Dave said, ‘Well, let’s run it through,’

and that is what made ‘Take Five.'” – Paul Desmond _____ Take Five

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond, 1962 * “Most jazz guys will empty a hall in the middle of America, but Paul would

fill those halls and still play music that could be defended and championed

in the most rarified of jazz circles.” – Record industry executive John Snyder _____ Everybody’s Jumpin’

photo Paul Desmond Collection Duke Ellington and Desmond on an ocean voyage * “I remember a couple of times going with him to hear the Modern Jazz Quartet.

Somehow that led to a discussion of the degree to which black musicians were

ripped off by white musicians. And my impression of what he said was that

he had always gone to great lengths not to imitate, not just musically but

personally. He said, ‘I’ve become the whitest white musician,’ because he

must have felt deeply how unfair it was.” – Gloria Steinem

photo Paul Desmond Collection Desmond and Gerry Mulligan, 1962 “Gerry Mulligan, the baritone saxophonist whose quartet’s rise in favor

and fame paralleled the increasing success of the Brubeck group, was an

inveterate sitter-in. When he made an impromptu guest appearance with

Brubeck at a Carnegie Hall Concert in 1954, he and Desmond enjoyed the rapport

and discussed the possibility of recording together. Label conflicts

prevented it then. Desmond was signed with Fantasy, Mulligan had other

label obligations. Finally, a swap became possible when Norman Granz

agreed to allow Stan Getz, one of his Verve artists, to record with Fantasy’s

Cal Tjader in exchange for Desmond’s recording with Mulligan.” – Doug Ramsey _____ Maria

Desmond’s passport photo, 1968 * “I think I had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to sound like a

dry martini.” – Paul Desmond _____ Three to Get Ready

photo Paul Desmond Collection The Brubeck Quartet in the late 1960’s * “At least once, and usually more often, a month, we’d get on a plane and

first would come Gene Wright with his bass. Then came Joe Morello —

Dr. Cyclops, although he was always good-natured about his thick glasses.

This procession would alert the flight attendants and passengers that

something was happening. “First the salesman in the second row behind Gene with the bass would

say, ‘Hey are you going to tuck it under your chin and play some music for

us?’ That was inevitable. Then the stewardess would say, ‘What

band are you with?’ And we’d say, ‘Well, actually it’s the Dave Brubeck

Quartet.’ In the earlier days they would then say, ‘Who?’, and later

on they would say, ‘Oh?’, meaning much the same thing. Then, when the

flight got comfortably under way, and they had some leisure, the stewardess

would come back and sit down and say, ‘How many of you are there in the

quartet?'” – Paul Desmond, as told to the writer Gene Lees _____ The Duke

photo Paul Desmond Collection Gerry Mulligan and Paul Desmond * “Desmond’s humor was customarily quick, quiet, subtle, and verbal, not

slapstick.” – Doug Ramsey

photo Breitenfeld Family Collection Desmond and unidentified friend, 1960’s * “How many women there were in Desmond’s life may be unknowable. Temporary

involvements abounded. When he discussed women he was seeing, he did so obliquely

and rarely mentioned their names; silence about them was part of his code.”

“When he was in love, which was often, he played to the girl he was in

love with.” – Doug Ramsey _____ Audrey

photo Paul Desmond Collection Desmond in the early 1970’s * “Paul’s was a complex personality, and no one person to my knowledge has

fathomed completely the intricacies of his multilayered life. Paul was a

private person. He only revealed what he wanted you to know, and different

aspects of his life were known to different people. It has been difficult

for me to determine who Paul really was, to find a common thread that bound

so many of us to him.” – Dave Brubeck _____ Love For Sale

photo Raymond Ross “Following the reunion tour, Desmond noticed swelling in his ankles and

feet, and visited his doctor, Leo Dienstag. The doctor ordered tests.

The swelling turned out to be temporary and unimportant. The

tests showed that his liver was undamaged. The plan he had described

to Herb Geller in London, drinking until his liver gave out and he died,

was not working. Three packs of Pall Malls every day for 35 years were

doing the job instead.” – Doug Ramsey